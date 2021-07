The first group of bakers is back in FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen ready to decipher the week's new desserts. With this being the final week for these bakers before the quarter-finals, there is no room for error in either round. Regular judges Yolanda Gampp, Curtis Stone, and host Joel McHale are joined by guest judge Kelly Osborne, who set the first round's mystery kitchen dessert. In the first round vying for the extra clue in the main showpiece round, the final four teams in this group decipher the clues in the mystery kitchen. Luis & Natalie made a Fraiser cake (no, not like the TV show); Thuy-Linh & Jay, made a Doberge cake; Erinn & Amanda chose a jellyroll cake and Thomas & Cathy also went with a roll cake in the form of a Black Forest Roulade cake.