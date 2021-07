Thinking of anything worth writing about in regards to Chelsea during the Euros has been difficult except for one thing. N’Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d’Or and you can consider this the official beginning of the campaign to make that so. Whether it be for Chelsea or France the only way to describe both his play on the field and his personage off it particularly in an age where so many would be idols prove to be false, is heroic.