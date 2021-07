VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – There were plenty of firsts this past weekend as the Valley City Saints hosted the eight team Inaugural Rally in the Valley Baseball Classic at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The Saints won both of their games by beating the Cass County Catfish on Friday night 4-1 and Velva Effertz Key Ranch 6-2 on Saturday night. The Valley City Saints would like to thank all the players, fans, coaches, umpires, and volunteers to make sure this weekend went smoothly.