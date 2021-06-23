Experts caution dog owners against the dangers of mosquitos carrying heartworm

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A disease that could be deadly to your dog is flying around and many owners don’t even know it.

Liz McCauley, the Executive Director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, says they’re currently trying to save eight dogs infected with heartworm.

She said the dogs infected with heartworm can’t have too much exercise, for fear of shaking the worms loose from the heart and spreading them throughout the body.

“We have to keep them very calm so the heartworm doesn’t become a deadly issue,” said McCauley.

She said there’s one thing buzzing around that is threatening dogs around Southwest Florida.

“It’s transmitted through mosquitos, so this is a very dangerous time of year for dogs,” said McCauley. “It takes one mosquito. Just one mosquito to infect them with heartworm.”

Eric Jackson, the Deputy Director of the Lee County Mosquito Control District, said this is the time of year we’re seeing hoards of mosquitos.

“Now that we’re getting rain, we’re seeing more of those mosquitos popping up,” said Jackson. “There are so many mosquitos around here who are capable of carrying it.”

Jackson says to beware of salt marsh and freshwater mosquitos who could be carrying the disease. He also advised avoiding standing water in your yard which goes for the dog’s water bowl as well.

“If it’s sitting there-sitting in the back of the house and you’re not thinking of it, you’re going to grow mosquitos,” said Jackson.

Experts say using preventative medicine is key and even missing one month could be trouble for man’s best friend.

“There are preventatives out on the market. There’s a new shot you can get once a year now,” said McCauley.

She said using preventative medicines saves your dog and saves you money-with treatment typically costing in the thousands.

“It’s a lot easier to prevent it than it is to treat it,” said McCauley.