Vicente Guzman, while battling severe illness late last year, searched for help getting food, and later needed assistance with various medical conditions. "First, I was looking for food," Guzman, 70, said during a recent interview at his Bay Shore home. "I was really sick at the time," he recalled about operations to implant stents after two heart attacks, and treatment for cancer. He said his retirement check didn't go far enough to meet all of his and his wife's needs.