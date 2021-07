Most clubs would consider themselves lucky to bring up one Top 40 overall prospect to the Major League roster. The Rays are set to add their second in the last two weeks. Tampa Bay is calling up MLB No. 36 prospect Vidal Bruján as the 27th man ahead of Wednesday’s doubleheader at home against Cleveland. Bruján joins forces with MLB No. 1 prospect Wander Franco and is likely to stick with the Rays beyond the twinbill should outfielder Manuel Margot head to the injured list with a hamstring issue.