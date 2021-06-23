Cancel
By Dylan Green
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 14 days ago
MIKE likes to share new music on June 21 of any given year: Of the seven projects the New York rapper has released since his 2017 breakthrough May God Bless Your Hustle, four were released on the first day of summer. It's unclear exactly what significance the date holds, but it marks MIKE as a creature of habit. He's spent the past four years excavating his mind, using raps and soupy beats to sift through trauma and grief, particularly the loss of his mother a couple years ago. It's as if each new drop is a timestamp of his emotional state, another ring on his tree. On his latest album, Disco!, MIKE finds something that's eluded him for quite some time: acceptance. It would be a stretch to call this album happy, but the atmosphere is undeniably warmer and more hopeful. He's no longer drowning in his emotions and wishing for a better tomorrow, as he was on 2020's weight of the world and 2019's Tears of Joy; he's swimming toward the light on the horizon.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

