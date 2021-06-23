Bellefontaine Council adopts ordinances for an industrial park (Audio included)
Bellefontaine City Council adopted a couple ordinances for an industrial park Tuesday evening. The ordinances were done in conjunction with Marker Construction. One ordinance annexed the property into Bellefontaine on the city's west side north of State Route 47. The second ordinance was dedicating Progress Way, the road leading to the industrial park. Two buildings are expected to be constructed on the property soon.www.peakofohio.com