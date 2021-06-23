JCD.Office Space / JCD.interior design
Text description provided by the architects. Our social attributes are more or less closely related to the city. The appropriate way of getting along has always been a topic of constant exploration. From ancient times to the present, the trend of "retirement" prevails. The so-called "little hidden in the mountains and forests, largely hidden in the city", the venue, Time, people, and a certain inner spirit ingeniously fit, express emotions, experience and practice freely. An ideal life state can be expressed, and naturally, it can also be aspirational.www.archdaily.com