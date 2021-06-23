JCD.Office Space / JCD.interior design

Two names, both associated with luxury, recently combined forces on toney Newbury Street. One is storied local jewelry dealer Long’s, which has a history in the area that dates back to 1878; the other is world-renowned Swiss watchmaker Rolex. Together, these entities teamed up to open the spectacular, two-story Rolex Boutique on the Back Bay’s famed thoroughfare this past spring. The decor of its 3,500-square-foot interior is filled with homages to the iconic brand, including an emerald-aqua wall with a wave motif that is a nod to Rolex’s prized, waterproof Oyster watches. In tribute to the city, a mural of the Boston Public Garden’s familiar bridge adorns another wall near the entrance. Customers can also expect a relaxing, well-lit sitting area, as well as a private, second-floor selling area for groups and a spot for an in-house watch technician who can accommodate service requests. Long’s Jewelers and Rolex certainly seem to be an ideal pairing indeed.