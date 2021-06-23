Cancel
Business

Porsche Is Launching a New EV Battery Company

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 14 days ago
Porsche announced yesterday that they’ve begun a joint venture with battery company CustomCells. Porsche’s new EV battery company is called Cellforce Group. It’s mission: to go where no electric sports car has gone before. (Or, more succinctly, to produce batteries for electric cars.) What is Porsche’s new EV battery company...

