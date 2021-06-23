Stardust
As Mamiffer's Faith Coloccia was raising her first child with her husband, left-field metal lifer Aaron Turner, she recorded a set of haunting, faintly liturgical songs and sound poems in the windows of time when the baby was sleeping and she could focus her attention on her work. These recordings first found their way onto Here Behold Your Own, her 2019 release as Mára, which played like a real-time audio diary of her experience of new motherhood. "A lot of the material that I used to make this record felt like the last glimpses of 'me' before I became another me," Coloccia said of the music at the time.