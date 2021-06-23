Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included: