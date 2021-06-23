MicroVision continues capital push with $140M stock offering

BRANFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $40.8 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.