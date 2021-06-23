Cancel
Redmond, WA

MicroVision continues capital push with $140M stock offering

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the latest in a string of stock offerings by the Redmond-based laser-scanning company over the past year. “A strong balance sheet gives our potential customers and partners confidence that MicroVision is a capable and trusted long-term supplier,” its CEO says.

www.bizjournals.com
Seattle, WA
Stocks
The Motley Fool

Forget AMC Stock: This Entertainment Stock Offers Investors Much More

Investors have had their eyes glued to AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) stock over the past few months as the stock price has grown an outrageous almost 30-fold year to date, skyrocketing from $2 at the beginning of 2021. It has all the exciting suspense you'd usually see on an AMC theater screen, but the excitement is not connected to its business.
Stocks

Alteryx’s Stock To Continue Rally?

Alteryx(NYSE: AYX), a software company designing products used for data science and analytics, saw its stock grow by 4.5% over the last five trading days as the rally continues post its Q1 2021 earnings. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1.8% over the last five trading days. Will the company continue an upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a fall in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using multiple years of historical stock data, returns for AYX’s stock average around 2.6% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 4.5% rise in a week (five trading days). But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding AYX stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Alteryx stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!
Stocks
Reuters

Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 2 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 was boosted by heavyweight homebuilders and consumer discretionary stocks on Friday, although concerns over a recent jump in coronavirus infections outweighed reopening optimism and kept the index on course for a muted weekly show.
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that soon hopes to merge with Lucid Motors, gave up early gains Thursday. Shares were down 3.4% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT Thursday after starting the day slightly higher. So what. Today's drop still doesn't wipe out the...
Branford, CT
TheStreet

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Partial Exercise Of Overallotment Option From Public Offering Of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that in connection with its previously disclosed public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") that closed on June 29, 2021, the underwriters of such offering have partially exercised their overallotment option to purchase an additional 203,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The partial exercise of the overallotment option will generate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing on the overallotment shares is expected to occur Friday, July 2, 2021.
Stocks
Benzinga

Revlon's Stock Continues To Fall Toward Support

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares ticked lower Thursday as retail traders moved the stock down. The stock was trending throughout the day and saw increased hype although there looks to be no company-specific news. The stock trades with a small float of 7 million shares allowing the stock price to change quickly.
Sarasota, FL

DEDUCED RECKONING: Struggling stock market 'pushing on a string'

I write this with one trading day left in 2021’s first half. CNBC ‘s constant repetition that the U.S. markets are at all-time highs makes investors feel complacent. It shouldn’t. The VIX, a measure of investor fear, is at a record-low 15. Last March at the bottom of the crash,...
Stocks

Gene Editing Stocks: Why EDIT, CRSP, NTLA Stocks Continue to Soar

Today, gene editing stocks are once again in focus for investors, in a big way. Indeed, shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are all up between 9% and 20%. Indeed, this week has been a very good one for gene editing stocks. Starting on...
Stocks

3 Stocks to Tap Continued Strength In Semi Equipment

The primary drivers of wafer fab equipment demand are the underlying strength of semiconductor demand and the existing capacity level. Social distancing and the at-home economy drove accelerated digitization that drove up chip demand through 2020. But this digitization has become a broader trend as companies prioritize their technology investments. Developments in auto, clean energy, IoT, online services and defense segments will ensure continued strength in semiconductor demand, thus driving equipment spending.
Branford, CT
TheStreet

Sachem Capital Corp. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $40.8 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.
Credits & Loans
pymnts

From Payroll To AP, Commercial Cards Continue An Adoption Push

With financial institutions investing in FinTech collaborators that can build out their commercial card offerings, the business credit card is finding new avenues towards adoption. This week’s roundup of the latest innovation reveals initiatives designed to wield the card for payroll, accounts payable and employee expense management. OneSource Virtual Launches...
Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Microvision Stock Is Tanking Today

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are falling today after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering yesterday. The tech stock was down by 13.6% as of 11:19 a.m. EDT on the news. So what. The company -- which makes microdisplays, lidar sensors, and laser beam technology -- said in...
Stocks

MVIS Stock: The Big News That Has MicroVision Stumbling Today

Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are getting pummeled in morning trading on Tuesday. MVIS stock was down nearly 11% by 7:30 a.m. Eastern. The decline follows an announcement today by the laser beam scanning (LBS) technology maker of a $140 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. The shares will be offered under the company’s Feb. 16, 2021 shelf registration.
Stocks

MicroVision Stock Down After $140 Mln At-the-Market Equity Offering Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) were losing around 12 percent in the extended trading after the company said it entered into a $140 million At-the-Market or ATM equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Under the deal, MicroVision may offer and sell shares of its common stock worth...
Stocks

MicroVision Slides on News of $140 Million Equity Offering

Meme stock MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report fell sharply Tuesday after the augmented-reality technology company announced a $140 million equity offering agreement. The offering is an at-the-market agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. “MicroVision may, from time to time, at its discretion offer and sell shares of its common stock having...
Stocks

Continue To Ride Johnson & Johnson Stock For Higher Levels

We believe that the stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has more room for growth from its current levels of $166. JNJ stock is up only 10% from the levels of around $150 it was at in mid-February, 2020, before the pandemic led to a steep correction in the stock markets. This marks an underperformance compared to the broader markets with the S&P 500 rising 28% over the same period. The underperformance of JNJ stock can primarily be attributed to the impact of the pandemic on all of its businesses, and the developments around its Covid-19 vaccine.
Energy Industry

3 Stocks To Capitalize On The Rally In Natural Gas

The United States has a long-running love affair with natural gas, with fossil fuels acting as the lynchpin in the country's power generation mix, while nearly half of American homes use the fuel for heating. With the transition from fossil fuels to renewables in full swing in many states, natural gas serves as the bridge that will make the switch smoother and less jarring.
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Stocks continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading on Thursday after moving in opposite directions earlier in the session. The S&P 500 reached a new record intraday in early trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are lingering...

