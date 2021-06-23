The Highest Trim Level of the 2021 Nissan Kicks Recommended by Edmunds Is Still Affordable
Most buyers might forget that the 2021 Nissan Kicks even exists, but it is one of the most budget-friendly SUV options in the Nissan lineup, definitely making it worth a second glance. From the outside, it looks similar to other SUVs from the brand, with styling cues in the body lines and headlines shared with the more popular models from the brand to make it noticeably Nissan even if you don’t realize what model it is upon first glance. The 2021 Nissan Kicks isn’t just affordable at the base model MSRP, and, according to Edmunds, the most expensive trim level is the best one to buy, and it’s still pretty affordable.www.motorbiscuit.com