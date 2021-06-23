The Highest Trim Level of the 2021 Nissan Kicks Recommended by Edmunds Is Still Affordable

If you want the best American-made luxury SUV, the Cadillac Escalade has to be on your radar. It's one of the best-looking and most advanced full-size SUVs out there, which makes it no surprise that it continues to dominate the sales charts year after year. Ford is well aware of this and knows that its Lincoln Navigator needs work to get to the same level as the Caddy. Sure, part of the problem is that the Navigator is downright ugly next to the Escalade (or just about any other SUV in its class), but there's more to a good vehicle than just styling, which is why Ford has acquired one for benchmarking purposes.