Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The Highest Trim Level of the 2021 Nissan Kicks Recommended by Edmunds Is Still Affordable

By Gabrielle DeSantis
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most buyers might forget that the 2021 Nissan Kicks even exists, but it is one of the most budget-friendly SUV options in the Nissan lineup, definitely making it worth a second glance. From the outside, it looks similar to other SUVs from the brand, with styling cues in the body lines and headlines shared with the more popular models from the brand to make it noticeably Nissan even if you don’t realize what model it is upon first glance. The 2021 Nissan Kicks isn’t just affordable at the base model MSRP, and, according to Edmunds, the most expensive trim level is the best one to buy, and it’s still pretty affordable.

www.motorbiscuit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Kicks#Nissan Murano#Nissan Vehicles#The Kicks#Sr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsNewsweek

Best-Selling SUVs in the US in 2021

There's a type of SUV for nearly everyone on this list. In the first half of 2021, inventory shortages and shoppers ravenously looking for a new vehicle have shaken up the best-selling SUVs landscape but the most popular models in America are still the ones that first come to mind - the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Cheapest Luxury SUVs of 2021

The cheapest luxury SUVs of 2021 are definitely still luxury SUVs. Not only are they manufactured by recognized luxury brands that consumers know and respect, but they also offer true premium appointments for prices in the mid to low $30,000s. These four affordable upscale crossovers are the cheapest luxury SUVs of 2021.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda CR-V Solves Its Biggest Problem

We have great news, Honda fans! The 2022 Honda CR-V is fixing one major issue that critics can’t seem to ignore. The refreshed Honda CR-V will skyrocket to the number one spot before you know it. The 2022 Honda CR-V fixes one crucial issue. The 2021 Honda CR-V is an...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Trailblazer Drops L Trim Level

The 2022 Chevy Trailblazer will drop the L trim level, leaving the LS as the least-expensive variant in the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer lineup. The 2022 Chevy Trailblazer arrives as the second model year of the nameplate’s all-new crossover body style, which debuted for the 2021 model year. The Trailblazer slots in between the Chevy Trax and the Chevy Equinox in Chevrolet’s current U.S. crossover lineup.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Maserati Unveils New Trim Levels For Ghibli, Levante And Quattroporte

Maserati has some major changes on the horizon as the Italian brand becomes all electrified within the next four years. Before those plans reach fruition, Maserati just announced some less significant changes for its 2022 lineup. The 2022 Maserati Ghibli sedan, 2022 Maserati Levante SUV, and 2022 Maserati Quattroporte limousine will each come in three distinct trim levels for the 2022 model year; GT, Modena, and Trofeo.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Mid-size SUV of the Year 2021: Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is on a roll at the moment. Little more than a decade ago, the Korean brand was fighting over the scraps left by mainstream rivals, but with its new Tucson it’s taking on, and beating, all comers in the fiercely fought compact SUV sector. So what makes the Tucson...
Smyrna, TNPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Every 2021 Nissan Rogue Recalled Over Bad Welds

For the second time in the last few months, the 2021 Nissan Rogue is being recalled. The first time was for leaking fuel hoses. This time, Nissan identified poor welds during inspections at the assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. Rogue seat frames were found to have improper welds at the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Benchmarking Lincoln Navigator Against Cadillac Escalade

If you want the best American-made luxury SUV, the Cadillac Escalade has to be on your radar. It's one of the best-looking and most advanced full-size SUVs out there, which makes it no surprise that it continues to dominate the sales charts year after year. Ford is well aware of this and knows that its Lincoln Navigator needs work to get to the same level as the Caddy. Sure, part of the problem is that the Navigator is downright ugly next to the Escalade (or just about any other SUV in its class), but there's more to a good vehicle than just styling, which is why Ford has acquired one for benchmarking purposes.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best Manual Transmission Cars Under $10,000

If you know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, then you know how fun it can be with the right car. However, the ability to shift the gears yourself will soon be coming to an end as only 15% of new cars today are offered with a stick. Fortunately, you can still find plenty of cars on the used market that will provide you with the driving excitement that you want every day without breaking the bank. Here are five of the best cars with a manual transmission that you can buy for less than $10,000.
Carsautotrader.com

Heat, Mainstreet, Detonator: Dodge Once Had the Weirdest Trim Level Names

I’ll let you in on a little secret: automotive trim level names usually don’t mean much of anything. A Toyota Camry LE is not a limited edition, a Volkswagen Atlas SEL is not a special edition luxury, and a Civic EX is not extra anything. All these extra letters — and sometimes words — do is help automakers differentiate between different price and equipment levels.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Luxury Electric SUVs According to U.S. News

There’s no denying it. The number of electric SUVs on the market is growing. That’s especially true of luxury electric SUVs. These SUVs strike the perfect balance between impressive performance and luxury amenities. They also boast more than enough range to get you to your next destination. And when it comes to the best luxury electric SUVs? U.S. News recently ranked every new luxury electric SUV based on their U.S. News overall scores. Let’s find out the organization’s top picks for the best luxury electric SUVs.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Super Black Nissan Altima

Nice. Super Black exterior and Charcoal interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, New Tires. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Used Three-Row SUVs Under $15,000 According to KBB

Buying a new SUV can make for an expensive purchase. For budget-conscious shoppers, that makes buying an affordable used SUV an even better option. That’s particularly true of those in the market for a three-row SUV under $15,000. Fortunately, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) recently revealed its picks for the best used three-row SUVs under $15,000.
CarsSpringfield News Sun

2021 Nissan Altima is the midsize sedan that time forgot

This week’s tester made me feel a little nostalgic and reminiscing of times in the not-so-distant past. Remember when midsize sedans were all the craze? Everyone seemed to have a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. These cars are still somewhat popular, but many others have been discontinued or don’t exist now.
Carsautotrader.com

2022 Cadillac XT6: Choosing the Right Trim

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 is a midsize luxury with three rows of seating, an attention-grabbing exterior design, and a choice of turbocharged 4-cylinder or V6 engine. Direct competitors include the Lexus RX, Volvo XC90, Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, and BMW X7. In terms of how it drives, the Cadillac XT6...

Comments / 0

Community Policy