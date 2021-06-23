Cancel
Mocksville, NC

Pool equipment maker Hayward to build distribution center

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 13 days ago

Hayward Holdings, Inc., a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, has announced the addition of a new distribution center in Mocksville. The company’s largest distribution facility, the new center will be 326,000 square feet and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. Once completed, the Mocksville center, combined with the Company’s existing facility in Clemmons, will bring Hayward’s Southeast-based footprint to approximately 1.3 million square feet of combined manufacturing and distribution operations.

