Pool equipment maker Hayward to build distribution center

A grocery titan is substantially expanding the size and capabilities of a major distribution center in Ohio. The Kroger Co. is partnering with intelligent automation technology provider Knapp to add 130,000-sq.-ft. of space and a new robotic fulfillment system to its existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio. Renovations to the facility, which opened in 2003 and currently services 115 stores in central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region, are expected to be complete by the end of summer 2021.