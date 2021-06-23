What might have been? Jazz never got the chance to give it their best shot in the playoffs

This was supposed to be the Utah Jazz’s year. The players felt it, the coaching staff felt it, the fans felt it. The Jazz felt like they had every weapon they needed. A historically good shooting season, three All-Stars, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, career-high performances, the biggest win streaks of the season, the most wins of any team, diligent and vigilant adherence to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, extra care and caution taken with injuries, and they fought to keep the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs to guarantee home-court advantage in the postseason.