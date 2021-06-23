Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What might have been? Jazz never got the chance to give it their best shot in the playoffs

By Sarah Todd
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This was supposed to be the Utah Jazz’s year. The players felt it, the coaching staff felt it, the fans felt it. The Jazz felt like they had every weapon they needed. A historically good shooting season, three All-Stars, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, career-high performances, the biggest win streaks of the season, the most wins of any team, diligent and vigilant adherence to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, extra care and caution taken with injuries, and they fought to keep the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs to guarantee home-court advantage in the postseason.

www.deseret.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Clippers#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell makes crucial offseason decision

Utah Jazz go-getter Donovan Mitchell has put his gold-medal dreams on hold. From mid-April through the squad’s first outing in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was out of action with a bum right ankle. And although the No. 1 seed Jazzmen ultimately saw their season collapse...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz 'will make every attempt' to re-sign All-Star Mike Conley

The Jazz are in a tough position with their point guard situation, writes Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mike Conley is coming off his first All-Star season, officially breaking his stretch as this generation’s best player without an All-Star appearance, and because of the Jazz's salary situation, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to replace him in the starting lineup if he should walk in free agency. As such, Utah will "will make every attempt" to re-sign Conley, according to Jones.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best destinations for Mike Conley in 2021 NBA Free Agency

After another disappointing finish to the Utah Jazz’s season — in which he was injured for much of it — Mike Conley is set to hit the open market in NBA free agency this summer. Although he was injured for most of Utah’s playoff run, he did return for the last game and contributed as much as he was physically able to.
NBAYardbarker

The Utah Jazz’ 2021 early playoff exit: what went wrong and what’s next?

The Utah Jazz season came to a disappointing end after an excellent year. The four-seed Los Angeles Clippers defeated the number one seed Jazz in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. In Game 6, The Clippers were led by second-year guard Terance Mann, who dropped 39 points on a scorching 71% from the field. Donovan Mitchell had 39 points of his own but could not will the Jazz to a victory and force a Game 7.
NBAdailyutahchronicle.com

Off-Season Moves the Utah Jazz Should Consider

After a disappointing loss to the LA Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Utah Jazz now turn their focus to the off-season. With yet another year ending prematurely, the organization faces what could be a make-or-break off-season as the clock for legitimate contention continues to run. The following is a list of off-season moves the Jazz should consider if they are to improve their postseason performances.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: Mike Conley must be re-signed by the Jazz

The Jazz have to re-sign Mike Conley. There are alternatives, but none that aren’t difficult or farfetched. A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column discussing the problems with the Conley re-signing on the Jazz’s end, what with the point guard’s durability issues over the past two seasons. At that time, it was pretty clear that, despite the risks, they should pay the man.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Jazz hope to retain G Mike Conley

The Utah Jazz hope to re-sign point guard Mike Conley, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, The Athletic reported Monday. The challenge for the Jazz is two-fold. Conley, 33, would demand a significant deal to retain, and Utah is already projected to be hovering around the luxury-tax cutoff even without the 2021 All-Star.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz should benefit from Bojan Bogdanovic’s disappointment

Now, the upcoming 2021 Olympics look to include only two Utah Jazz players. On Saturday, Utah Jazz gem Bojan Bogdanovic scored half the points for his Croatian national team. Yet despite the 6-foot-7 forward’s efforts and the fact that the game took place in his home country, the squad gave up an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell to Germany, 86-76, in the Olympic qualifying tournament.
NBAkslsports.com

Ranking The Utah Jazz Offseason Trade Assets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz have arrived in the offseason, and after a disappointing playoff exit, they have their eyes turned towards the draft, free agency, and the trade market to push their roster closer to championship contention. With Dennis Lindsey stepping back to take a smaller...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Jazz must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Utah Jazz did a great job in the regular season, locking in 52 wins to earn the NBA’s best record for the first time in franchise history. Things, however, didn’t pan out for them in the NBA Playoffs, which is not an indication of their underperformance. Rather, it’s a signal that they need to tweak their roster a bit to become a legitimate threat.
NBABleacher Report

5 NBA Players Who Will Be Overhyped and Overpaid in Free Agency

Every NBA offseason's free-agency period has its own unique character, and the one that starts Aug. 2 will be defined by a surplus of salary-cap space with few marquee names to sop it up. That's a recipe for a summer of overpays. It's rare for more than one or two...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBANew York Post

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...

Comments / 0

Community Policy