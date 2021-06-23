Dubuque city officials begin discussions on where to spend American Rescue Plan funds

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials have begun meeting with community members to discuss where the more than $26 million allocated to the city should go towards. Teri Goodmann, the city’s director of strategic partnerships, explained the city received its first allocation of $13,261,141 on June 7. She mentioned some of the issues city leaders could address with the money include vaccine distribution, tourism rebound, assisting people who have fallen behind on paying utility bills, and helping out non-profits and local businesses.