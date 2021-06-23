Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

Argentina and Colombia have respectively reported more than 4,268,000 and 3,945,000 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and more than 89,000 and 99,934 deaths due to Covid-19. The number of cases in South America has increased as the winter season begins. Argentina and Colombia are among the worst-hit countries in the region, second only to Brazil. According to GlobalData’s analysis, death rates in Argentina have increased at an alarming rate since early April, when the death rate of Covid-19 stood at approximately 1,200 deaths per million population. As of June 20, the death rate due to Covid-19 is over 2,000 deaths per million population and the incidence rate is estimated at 236.3 new cases per million population. Death rates in Colombia are similar to those of Argentina. However, Colombia’s incidence rate is more than twice that of Argentina’s, at 567.7 new cases per million population. Both countries began to record an increase in new cases in early April. Since then, cases have increased, creating a new wave much worse than the previous one. As winter approaches and a new increase of cases is recorded, heightened restrictions, increased testing and contact tracing will be crucial to control the spread of the virus.