I Still Miss Theresa Benoit
Plenty of people sing baritone; few sound as tortured by it as Sawyer Gebauer does on I Still Miss Theresa Benoit. In the best of circumstances, the Catch Prichard singer’s voice seems as though it’s been cooked down until it’s thick, rich, and a little acrid, like coffee reducing on a burner. There is a perpetual flutter in his throat, a mild instability that makes him sound sometimes like ANOHNI and sometimes like Nico, but usually like he’s working hard to keep himself composed. That little gap between what Gebauer is singing and how he’s singing it allows pathos to pour into Catch Prichard’s darkly psychedelic country music in a way that makes it feel appealingly overwrought, its sweetness curdling into menace like Twin Peaks gone spaghetti western.pitchfork.com