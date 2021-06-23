Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

