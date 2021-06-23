Cancel
Politics

Bonneauville mayor resigns

By Alex J. Hayes Times Managing Editor
Gettysburg Times
 14 days ago

Bonneauville needs a mayor. Sharlene Eriksen, who has held the position for more than a decade, resigned recently for health reasons, borough council President Michael Shanebrook said. The council needs someone to fill her term, which expires Dec. 31.

