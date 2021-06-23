Bonneauville mayor resigns

Loren Kent, who lost out on being the next Democratic elections commissioner, has decided to step down from his post as secretary of the county Democratic Party. Earlier this month Kent shared with the OBSERVER and The Post-Journal that he planned on staying in his position, even as a number of local Democratic committee members were resigning. Many of those individuals questioned the leadership of Norm Green, current county Democratic Chairman, former election commissioner and now candidate for county executive. Green has been no stranger to being critical of Kent, noting that Kent had lost the bid to become election commissioner and then accused him of manipulating the voting using “weighted votes” which Green has emphatically denied.