Clark County Pet of the Week

Bella, a 3-year-old mixed breed, is looking for a new home. She is very sweet, housebroke, gets along with others dogs, and loves children. This week only, Bella is $22 because she is the pet of the week. That price includes her alteration, vaccinations, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Bella is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.