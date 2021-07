Kayla Treanor is the perfect hire to replace Gary Gait as the new head coach of the Syracuse women’s Lacrosse program. Treanor who played her high school lacrosse at Niskayuna was a First-Team All American all four seasons she played at Syracuse, and her resume made the hire an easy one. Treanor is only 27 years old but she has coaching experience at Harvard and Boston College. She was the Associate Head Coach at BC where she helped lead the Eagles to the 2021 National Title by beating Syracuse in the title game. Treanor has all the qualities to lead Syracuse to a National Title, it will only be a matter of time.