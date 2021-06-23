Cancel
Weak cold front

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeak cold front is in the area, and helped fire up some of the rain and storms today and tonight. The rain will diminish, but we have had a few storms on the South Shore. Morning lows drop into the low to mid 70s on the Northshore and mid to upper 70s on the South Shore. Some patchy fog is possible with light wind and lots of moisture evaporating into the air from the rain today. We continue with an onshore flow Wednesday. Warm and humid weather is forecast. As we heat up, some rain and storms will fire up again. Expect the rain to first develop on the South Shore in the morning, and then scattered in the afternoon. A higher than normal rain chance continues into the weekend with highs upper 80s to low 90s.

