Wander Franco MLB debut: Baseball's top prospect makes history but Rays' woes continue vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco, Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect, made his anticipated big-league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night as they faced off against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a pivotal three-game set. The Rays, who entered the night having lost six consecutive games, ended up on the wrong side of the ledger once more, dropping an 11-inning affair by a 9-5 final. The Rays now trail the Red Sox in the division by 1 1/2 games.