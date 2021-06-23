Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wander Franco MLB debut: Baseball's top prospect makes history but Rays' woes continue vs. Red Sox

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWander Franco, Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect, made his anticipated big-league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night as they faced off against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a pivotal three-game set. The Rays, who entered the night having lost six consecutive games, ended up on the wrong side of the ledger once more, dropping an 11-inning affair by a 9-5 final. The Rays now trail the Red Sox in the division by 1 1/2 games.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Albert Pujols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Tampa Bay#Bally Sports Sun#Per Mlb Com#Triple A#Mlb Com#Dominican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSporting News

Wander Franco's MLB debut: How seven similar prospects impacted the major leagues

Wander Franco will make his long-awaited MLB debut for the Rays today. Well, “long-awaited” is a relative term, I guess. Franco’s just 20 years old, but we’ve heard about him as a prospect for years (thanks, Baseball America!). He’s been ranked as BA’s No. 1 prospect heading into the 2020 and 2021 seasons — Bryce Harper and Andruw Jones were the only other two-timers since BA started putting out the list in 1990.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Future is now as Rays face Red Sox with SS Wander Franco

Amid a season-worst six-game skid, the Tampa Bay Rays are hopeful the midseason call-up of highly touted shortstop Wander Franco will provide a much-needed boost to get back on track. Franco, ranked as baseball's No. 1 prospect by MLB.com, learned he was being called up from Triple-A Durham late Sunday...
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — As advertised, Wander Franco got off to a tremendous start for the Tampa Bay Rays with his production — and prediction. Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night.
MLB10NEWS

Wander Franco makes MLB debut, ready to become 'superstar'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At 20 years old, Wander Franco’s confidence is through the roof. He had the MLB’s logo tattooed on the side of his neck in February, long before his call-up. He bought a white Rolls Royce with the $3.8 million signing bonus he received as a 16-year-old...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Wander Franco makes big debut, but Rays lose 7th straight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Having lost a season-high six straight to wrap up a miserable road trip, Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field they needed “to kind of get some things going our way again.”. They had a few, most notably...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Rays call up baseball’s best prospect in years ahead of series vs Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays battle it out for first place in the American League East starting Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The series has some added weight for the Rays: they’ve called up top prospect Wander Franco just in time for the pivotal series. Franco isn’t...
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...
MLBFOX Sports

MLB Weekly Roundup: No. 1 prospect Wander Franco bursts on the scene for the Rays

Well, the first week of substance checks in Major League Baseball didn’t exactly go smoothly. Multiple players were clearly displeased when they were asked to stop for inspections before heading into the dugout. And we saw our first ejection due to potential substance use Sunday afternoon, when Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago had his glove confiscated by the umpiring crew.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: 9, Rays: 5 - A Wanderful Debut

Wander’s first plate appearance started him down 0-2, but Wander was able to then work a big league walk. Swinging at the first two pitches you seen in your career and then working a walk? This was, in all seriousness, an exciting walk to watch. pic.twitter.com/uOKB7W5D2b. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello)...
MLBSportsGrid

July 3 MLB Betting Guide: Go With the Top Bats

Kick-off the holiday weekend with a split-slate of MLB baseball. With 15-games throughout the day, there is endless opportunity to tune in to great baseball action. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather in Philadelphia. The forecast currently calls for rain in the area, which could wash out the game.
MLBThe Ringer

Top MLB Cards to Watch for, Wander Franco’s Debut, NBA Updates, and Mailbag Questions

On this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse run through top MLB teams including the Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, and Astros, as they list the best players from each team and share whether they think their rookie card values make them a worthwhile buy. Next they talk about how Wander Franco’s card value has fluctuated since his MLB debut and what that says about the prospect card market at large, before moving on to the NBA playoffs. They then close the show with some mailbag questions.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: On base thrice in loss

Arenado went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. The slugger continues to get on base at a torrid pace, as he now owns a .395 OBP across his last nine games. Arenado has a solid-but-unspectacular .267 average during that stretch, but he's also drawn seven walks in addition to lacing eight hits, six (four doubles, two home runs) of which have gone for extra bases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy