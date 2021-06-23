A weekly focus on local business and our Chamber of Commerce

Cancel
By Mint Hill Chamber
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 13 days ago
Congratulations Mint Hill Chamber Scholarship Program Winners!. Lena Ayesh from Independence High School will be attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro, studying International and Global Affairs and Development. Makayla Brown from Independence High School will be attending Appalachian State University, studying Cell/Molecular Biology. Taylor Clawson from Independence High School...

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

