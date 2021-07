Dozer is a 5-year-old, large gray and white American pit bull mix. This boy is a king and he really wants to be treated like royalty, being doted on, adored and cherished by all. He is super loving and soaks up all the attention you have to offer him. He has that grand smile which only adds to his character and charm. He is an active, fun-loving dog who would love to go for walks with you only to snuggle up with you on the couch later. Dozer already knows the command sit, stay, roll over and shake and is a respectable guy. Dozer seems to be friendly with other dogs at the shelter but will need a home with no cats. Dozer loves kids and has been around kids as young as 5 years of age. He is a happy, wiggly and polite guy with a rowdy, playful side when the right time comes. Dozer has a smile and a kiss just for you!