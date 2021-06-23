Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce June Member Luncheon

By Mary Beth Foster
Posted by 
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, June 15, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. MHCC Board of Directors President and Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart) welcomed members to the luncheon. Director Navondria Huggins (Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care) led the group in prayer, and Director Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the Pledge of Allegiance. Blakley Atkins of of Farm Bureau NC received a new member plaque, and the Chamber welcomed five additional new members who were not present at the luncheon: Benjie Greene (Black’s Tire & Auto Service), Maria Frey (Pottery 51), Dawson Modern Dentistry, Mint Hill Orthodontics and Mint Hill Wealth.

www.minthilltimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

92
Followers
521
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Mhcc Board Of Directors#Farm Bureau Nc#Tire Auto Service#Dawson Modern Dentistry#Mint Hill Orthodontics#Mint Hill Wealth#O Reilly Auto Parts#The Chamber Of Commerce#Novant Health#Luncheon#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

A weekly focus on local business and our Chamber of Commerce

•Ribbon Cutting CeremonyFarmwood Senior Living, Inc. Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce•New Member & Website Training Class. Congratulations Mint Hill Chamber Scholarship Program Winners!. Lena Ayesh from Independence High School will be attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro, studying International and Global Affairs and Development. Makayla Brown from Independence High...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first Ribbon Cutting in over a Year

MINT HILL, NC – Holly Seagle, owner of Rustic Root, celebrated her long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It was great seeing members support each other,” said Paige McKinney, Executive Director of the MHCC. Commissioner Mike Cochran encouraged everyone to support local and to stop by Rustic Root Home Decor and More to find wonderful vintage and seasonal home decor. Kim Rhodarmer, Chamber President, remarked on Holly’s perseverance of holding on to her dream, after initially opening her doors just three days before Covid closed her down.
Posted by
The Mint Hill Times

Get To Know Your Local Farms: Mullis Family Farm

MINT HILL, NC – If you want truly local beef, Mullis Family Farm is the place to go. Dale Mullis raises Holsteins on 14 acres located on Arlington Church Road. “As a kid, my mom and daddy would get baby calves, and I would raise them on a bottle,” says Mullis. “It was a little bit of extra money for me as a kid, and I was doing the same thing for my kids. I would get the baby bull calves for my kids to raise, and then they’d sell them and it’d be their money, a little something for them to do and get a sense of responsibility.”
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

MOMS Club Of Mint Hill Annual Banquet

MINT HILL, NC – On Thursday, June 10, the MOMS Club of Mint Hill held their annual banquet at Pour 64 in Mint Hill Village. Traditionally held in June, the MOMS Club Annual Banquet marks the end of the club’s fiscal year and the transition to a new leadership board. This year, it also marked an official return to in-person gatherings, which had largely been suspended since March of 2020.
Posted by
The Mint Hill Times

Area JROTC Programs Soar With Accomplishments

MINT HILL, NC – In our local area, two JROTC programs have made substantial gains this school year even under very difficult circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army JROTC Cadets at Butler High School received the highest CMS JROTC Award by winning their 5th straight Top Superintendent’s Cup “Gold Award.” This includes three areas of achievement based on an entire year’s performance. First is competitions, then overall performance, and finally character.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health Seeking Entertainers, Food Truck vendors for Welcome Back Fest Street Festivals

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is actively seeking local entertainers and food truck vendors who represent the unique diversity of the communities it serves to participate in the Welcome Back Fest street festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem this summer. Entertainers of all backgrounds are invited to apply at https://www.welcomebackfest2021.com/entertainers/. All...
Posted by
The Mint Hill Times

Independence High School AFJROTC

MINT HILL, NC – Cadet Lieutenant Ella Holmes, Independence High School AFJROTC garnered over $672,000 in scholarship dollars. She is this year’s winner of the Scholastic Excellence Award for the unit. She is headed to the University of South Carolina on an Academic Scholarship.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Mayor Brad Simmons: A Letter to The Class of 2021

Congratulations and well wishes to all our graduates. Earning your degree is a great accomplishment and should be celebrated. The last four years have had many challenges. You are stronger than you know, and how you have endured shows that you can overcome whatever life throws your way. The Mint Hill community is incredibly proud of your hard work and success. Remember, the world is vast, so follow your dreams wherever they take you. The world needs your gifts and talents. Always remember to trust your heart, tap into your passion, and identify your purpose. I wish you all the best in your next endeavors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy