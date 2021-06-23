Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce June Member Luncheon

Congratulations and well wishes to all our graduates. Earning your degree is a great accomplishment and should be celebrated. The last four years have had many challenges. You are stronger than you know, and how you have endured shows that you can overcome whatever life throws your way. The Mint Hill community is incredibly proud of your hard work and success. Remember, the world is vast, so follow your dreams wherever they take you. The world needs your gifts and talents. Always remember to trust your heart, tap into your passion, and identify your purpose. I wish you all the best in your next endeavors.