Warrensburg, MO

Central Missouri Police Academy Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary with 100% Employment of Graduating Class

ucmo.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG, MO – While fulfilling a vital need for well-prepared police officers who are now serving several area communities, the Central Missouri Police Academy (CMPA) at the University of Central Missouri celebrated a milestone when it graduated its 161st cadet class on June 19. All 25 members of the graduating class have found employment, making this the first time that 100 percent of the cadets were hired at the time of graduation. Additionally, all of the cadets passed their Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) test to become Class A Licensed Officers.

www.ucmo.edu
