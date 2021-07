It was over 60 years ago that I pushed my way through high brush and weeds to walk across the Roche De Boeuf bridge (“Railroad bridge over Maumee for sale,” Saturday.) Even though it was off limits at that time, it was just something you wanted to say you did. I stood in the middle of that very bridge and took in the scenery and the traffic and motor boat sounds that seemed to not fit into what happened here so very long ago.