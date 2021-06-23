Cancel
Health Services

153 Houston Hospital Workers Were Fired or Quit After Refusing to Get the COVID Vaccine

By Naledi Ushe
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 hospital workers in the Houston Methodist Hospital system were fired or quit by the end of their two-week suspension after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, 178 hospital workers were suspended without pay for failing to comply with the hospital's requirement that all employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement was announced in April, and workers had until June 7 to comply.

people.com
