Family Fun Nights Are Back!
MINT HILL, NC – 553 days: that’s how long it’s been since the Town of Mint Hill has staged an in-person event. Over the past year and a half, the town has worked hard to provide opportunities for socially-distanced, COVID-safe fun, like the Scarecrow and Christmas Decorating Contests, the “I Love Mint Hill” Photo Contest, and the “Hop Around Mint Hill” Easter Egg Hunt. These popular events gave the town’s residents an opportunity to come together during a time when circumstances necessitated we stay 6’ apart, but they’ve long looked forward to the time that we’d be able to resume some of our favorite in-person town gatherings.www.minthilltimes.com