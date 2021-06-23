Family Fun Nights Are Back!

MINT HILL, NC – There are several steps that we can take as parents to make sure that we are prepared to facilitate learning for our children during the summer. First, check in with your child’s teacher before the end of the school year to get input and feedback. Ask what your child should focus on during the summer to keep her on track. Second, create a summer schedule. For many families, summer days are not as structured as school days. Creating a schedule will help to provide structure and set an expectation of what should happen each day. Third, set aside time during the day to dedicate to learning. It is important to maintain consistent learning in math and reading during the summer. Have your child focus on learning earlier in the day. It’s difficult for many children to focus on learning after a day at the beach or pool. I encourage families to have their children learn in the morning while still in their pajamas. Fourth, learn while out and about! There are many educational activities in the area that can cultivate a love for learning. Fifth, read every day! Reading for thirty minutes each day can help beat summer slide. Lastly, make memories and have fun! Be sure to treasure your time together. Our children appreciate the time we spend with them. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.