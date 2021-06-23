Cancel
Mint Hill, NC

Family Fun Nights Are Back!

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 13 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – 553 days: that’s how long it’s been since the Town of Mint Hill has staged an in-person event. Over the past year and a half, the town has worked hard to provide opportunities for socially-distanced, COVID-safe fun, like the Scarecrow and Christmas Decorating Contests, the “I Love Mint Hill” Photo Contest, and the “Hop Around Mint Hill” Easter Egg Hunt. These popular events gave the town’s residents an opportunity to come together during a time when circumstances necessitated we stay 6’ apart, but they’ve long looked forward to the time that we’d be able to resume some of our favorite in-person town gatherings.

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
