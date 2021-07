Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state’s $40 billion 2021-2022 budget into law Wednesday, touting the plan for having the largest single-year increase in education funding. “That’s a $416 million investment in high-quality education in every community. It shows all students that we care about their education and their future, reminds every mom and dad that Pennsylvania is invested in the success of their children, and will help the next generation of our kids to succeed in Pennsylvania, not in Texas, California or any other state."