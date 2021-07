The St. Patrick Senior Center, located on Parsons Street in Detroit, is a senior center that provides hot, nutritious meals to around 200 seniors every day, seven days per week. It also hosts classes to reinforce the importance of eating nutritious meals, and how to judge the nutritional value of food. Exercise is another of the foundations of the organization, with an exercise room open five days a week, along with dance classes, yoga, meditation, and tai chi. All of these programs are designed to help seniors be active and social.