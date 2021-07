DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need an electric typewriter for my church. I can be contacted at nancyleeman30@gmail.com. I enjoy your service. — Nancy, no town. ANSWER: If you don’t get an offer of a donated typewriter, or one for a nominal fee, you may want to check out Facebook Marketplace, Craig’s List, or eBay. I just took a peek and there were quite a few listed, some for as low as $20. Let us know what happens!