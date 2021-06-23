Cancel
Mint Hill, NC

Excellence, Not Perfection

By Ayana Dixon
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 13 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – There is a difference between striving for perfection and striving for excellence. When we reach for perfection, we don’t allow ourselves to make mistakes. When we strive for perfection in anything we do, we don’t allow ourselves the opportunity to grow and develop in the skill that we are attempting to master. As parents, we can unknowingly pass on this perfectionist mindset to our children. The perfectionist mindset truly puts our children at a disadvantage. The perfectionist mindset does not allow space to experiment and try new things. If we recognize the perfectionist mentality in ourselves or our children, how can we change it? What can we do to move from a perfectionist mindset to one that seeks excellence? Striving for excellence means that in everything we do, we do our best with the willingness to learn from our mistakes. Striving for excellence means that we set high standards with the understanding that it takes consistency, commitment and a positive attitude to achieve our goals. Having a mindset that embraces the pursuit of excellence also cultivates a love for trying and learning new things. Those who strive for excellence gain confidence as they work toward their goals and are motivated from within to achieve. Achievement is within our reach when we give ourselves permission to make mistakes and learn from them.

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

