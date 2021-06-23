Meet Ritt Momney, the viral singer who doesn’t know Mitt

This time last year, Salt Lake City one-man-band Jack Rutter, known by the stage name “Ritt Momney,” still lived in relative obscurity. Sure, the 21-year-old East High graduate had a loyal group of local fans — largely leftovers from his high school garage rock band which used the same pseudonym. But after his bandmates left for Latter-day Saint missions and Rutter’s solo music ambitions took him to Los Angeles, the pandemic sent Rutter back to his childhood home: his parents’ basement on Salt Lake’s east bench.