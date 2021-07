Dallas Mavericks Kelly Oubre Jr. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have a massive offseason ahead. For the first time since Mark Cuban bought the team, he will be looking to hire a lead executive and head coach in the same summer. Donnie Nelson was with the organization for more than two decades, and Rick Carlisle spent 13 seasons as head coach. It will be a massive shift in leadership, but it is not expected to stop there for the Mavs.