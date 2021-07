Students from across New Jersey submitted their graduation speeches. Read what they had to say. Over the course of the last month, New Jersey’s high schools have celebrated the graduations of the Class of 2021 with plenty of wise words and proclamations. No less wise have been those from students themselves in the commencement speeches by class presidents, valedictorians, and others, many of them reflecting on what has been remarkable school year in their communities, schools and families. The following are excerpts from a few of those students’ speeches, submitted to NJ Spotlight News by their school principals.