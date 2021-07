MORRIS – Willmar erased an early deficit with a big third inning and edged Morris 8-7 in Jr. Legion baseball from Chizek Field in Morris on Tuesday. Morris grabbed a 6-0 lead through two innings, but Willmar erupted for seven runs in the third to take a brief lead, before Morris tied it in the bottom half at seven. Willmar reclaimed the lead in the fourth and held the 5039ers scoreless from there.