Saudi Operatives in Khashoggi Killing Got Training in U.S.: NYT
Four of the Saudi operatives involved in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 took part in a State Department-approved paramilitary training course in the U.S. just a year earlier, The New York Times reports. Citing documents and sources familiar with the matter, the Times reports that a security firm called Tier 1 Group provided the training to members of the Saudi Royal Guard under a contract approved by the State Department. The training is said to have involved lessons on “safe marksmanship” and “countering an attack,” as well as surveillance, according to one source cited in the report.www.thedailybeast.com