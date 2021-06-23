Cancel
New York City, NY

Saudi Operatives in Khashoggi Killing Got Training in U.S.: NYT

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
Four of the Saudi operatives involved in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 took part in a State Department-approved paramilitary training course in the U.S. just a year earlier, The New York Times reports. Citing documents and sources familiar with the matter, the Times reports that a security firm called Tier 1 Group provided the training to members of the Saudi Royal Guard under a contract approved by the State Department. The training is said to have involved lessons on “safe marksmanship” and “countering an attack,” as well as surveillance, according to one source cited in the report.

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

When Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station.
Mexico Arrests Former Top Cop on Torture Charges

Mexico’s former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino has been arrested on torture charges dating to almost a decade ago. Cardenas Palomino was the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna, who is being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States. Both men have also been accused by U.S. prosecutors of accepting bribes from El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel. García Luna is currently awaiting trial in New York while Cardenas Palomino remains in Mexico. He was arrested near Mexico City on charges that he tortured a kidnapping suspect in 2012. It’s unclear if he will be extradited but if so, he would be a key witness in García Luna’s trial, according to the Associated Press.
Saudi Prince Accused of Modern-Day Slavery by Employees in France

French prosecutors say they’re investigating allegations that a Saudi prince kept seven women as slaves in an apartment he owned outside Paris. The women, mostly from the Philippines, filed complaints of modern-day slavery in October 2019, prompting an inquiry for human trafficking, says the prosecutor’s office in the city of Nanterre. The women had worked as maids for the prince and his family in Saudi Arabia and had escaped during a trip to France, a source close to the case said. The prince has yet to be questioned as he is currently not in France. Le Parisien reports that some of the women were required to sleep on the floor and barely had time to eat. “The first time we met with them, what was shocking to see was that they were hungry,” said Anick Fougeroux, head of the nongovernmental organization SOS Esclaves. “They were crying with hunger.”
Tigray Rebels Accept Ceasefire with Ethiopian Government

After months of brutal fighting, Tigray rebels have accepted a ceasefire “in principle” with the Ethiopian government, The Guardian reports. The agreement calls for Eritrean soldiers, who allied with government forces, to leave the region and other conditions may be imposed as the ceasefire has yet to be finalized. Ever since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the country’s army to quell the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November, violence has been constant in the region, with the army, Eritrean troops, and regional militias accused of grave human-rights abuses and massacres.
At Least 31 Dead in Fiery Philippines Military Jet Crash

At least 31 members of the Philippines Air Force were killed when the Lockheed C-130 transport jet carrying 92 people crash landed in the southern part of the country on Sunday morning, sending up a ball of fire and thick smoke. The crash happened in an area where the Philippines military was engaged in a long battle with Islamist militants after the jet missed the runway and tried to regain enough power to ascend. At least 40 survivors were taken to area hospitals and officials say the death toll may rise. “Rescue and recovery is ongoing,” Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. It is unclear whether fighting in the area contributed to the accident.
McAfee Had Previously Attempted Suicide in Prison: Report

John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate who died in a Spanish prison last week, had at some point been on suicide watch after allegedly making another attempt to kill himself, according to Reuters. A prison system source told Reuters that he had unsuccessfully attempted suicide on Feb. 28 at a prison complex outside Barcelona, where he had been held since October.

