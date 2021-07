Is it just us, or are there, like, a lot of chicken sandwiches on the market right now? From fast food joints to finer dining establishments, it seems that just about every restaurant has revamped its poultry products in some manner in an attempt to win over customers, hoping to ultimately be declared the winner of the Chicken Sandwich Wars. Don't get us wrong, we're not mad about the influx of crispy chicken patties topped with spicy mayo and pickles that are then sandwiched between two toasty brioche buns. However, it doesn't look like there's going to be an end to this intense battle anytime soon, and to be honest, we're a little chicken sandwiched-out.