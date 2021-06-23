Cancel
NBA

Hawks: Should Cam Reddish be made available for the Eastern Conference Finals?

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith De’Andre Hunter unavailable for the rest of the season and Bogdan Bogdanović hampered with a knee injury, the Hawks will be hard-pressed to defend the Bucks’ length in the Eastern Conference Finals. The size of Milwaukee at nearly every position is evident… Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all incredibly long scorers and playmakers. Defending a deep and long Bucks team will require a team-wide effort, but could Cam Reddish return to the lineup to help match Milwaukee’s length on the wing?

www.sportstalkatl.com
