Samsung’s Exynos SoC With AMD GPU May Not Be Exclusive to the Company’s Galaxy Smartphones, Hints Tipster
Samsung is expected to announce its new Exynos SoC paired with an AMD RDNA2 GPU next month, and apart from that, the Korean giant might have some surprises for us along the way. For instance, one tipster believes that this potent chipset combo might not be exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy lineup of smartphones, suggesting that other companies might be willing to purchase it. Just to remind you, various rumors claim that the next SoC will be called the Exynos 2200.wccftech.com