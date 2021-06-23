Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung’s Exynos SoC With AMD GPU May Not Be Exclusive to the Company’s Galaxy Smartphones, Hints Tipster

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is expected to announce its new Exynos SoC paired with an AMD RDNA2 GPU next month, and apart from that, the Korean giant might have some surprises for us along the way. For instance, one tipster believes that this potent chipset combo might not be exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy lineup of smartphones, suggesting that other companies might be willing to purchase it. Just to remind you, various rumors claim that the next SoC will be called the Exynos 2200.

wccftech.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Smartphone#Gpu#Amd Gpu#Company#Exynos Soc#Korean#Arsenal#The Soc As Orion#Chinese#Snapdragon 895
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The FCC just leaked Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs

We’ve seen a large number of Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors and leaks so far this year, enough to make us wonder whether Samsung was able to keep any of the foldable phone’s main features a secret for the official reveal, which is set to take place during an upcoming Unpacked event. But Samsung’s track record of keeping secrets about its flagship phones isn’t great. We usually find out everything there is to know about the newest Galaxy S handset weeks before it actually launches, and the Fold 3 rumors have already painted a great picture of Samsung’s next-gen foldable....
Technologytechnave.com

vivo expected to use Samsung's upcoming AMD-powered chipset

You know a product is launching soon when you start hearing lots of rumours about it. In particular, Samsung's next-gen chipset has been a hot topic lately. Sources claim that it can beat any current-gen mobile GPU, which is excellent news since it might not be exclusive to Samsung. Not...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 to feature 50MP triple camera on the rear: Tipster

The next gen Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22, is expected to launch in the first quarter of next year. While its release is still months away, a new spec leak has revealed certain information regarding the company’s 2022 premium grade flagship model. According to a tweet from known tipster @FrontTron,...
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Samsung May Switch Back To Custom CPU Cores For Its Exynos Chipsets

Samsung might be looking to design its custom CPU cores once again. The company is reportedly in talks with former CPU engineers from Apple and AMD. The talks with the former Apple engineer have reached the final stages, Korean media reports (via). The said person has “directed the development” of multiple Apple custom chipsets in the past.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung is the world’s fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor

Samsung was pretty quick to put 5G smartphones on the market. The company kicked things off with the Galaxy S10 5G. It declared 2020 the year of 5G for its smartphones as the next-gen network support was expanded to more devices. The strategy appears to be paying dividends for the...
TechnologyFudzilla

Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD RNDA2 GPU to be announced next month

It appears that the earlier reports from Korea were spot on as the latest rumor suggests that the Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD RDNA2 GPU could be launching in July. A different report also suggests it could be packing quite a punch, despite being limited in order to fit the power envelope.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's next major Galaxy reveal event set for June 28

For obvious reasons, Mobile World Congress 2021 has been moved from Q1 to late Q2-early Q3 this year. Since it's one of the biggest players in the smartphone industry, Samsung rarely skips this event, which has become the place where the company introduces its most important flagships for the year.
ComputersANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Exynos SoC with custom AMD GPU to be revealed next month

Confirmation came from Samsung at the beginning of this year about the existence of a flagship Exynos chipset having AMD’s custom Radeon GPU. Not long ago at the Computex 2021 conference, AMD confirmed that they are working on a mobile Exynos GPU based on the current RDNA2 architecture scaled down for the mobile platform. The same one used on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and the Radeon RX graphics card. According to leaks the chipset even outperforms the Arm Mali GPU despite throttling, and even the next generation Mali GPU.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Is Director's View on the Samsung Galaxy S21?

It's amazing that smartphones are starting to have a multi-camera setup that allows you to film in different zoom lengths. Although smartphones will never fully rival premium cameras used for shooting professional movies and short films, the Director's View feature helps the Galaxy S21 series phones get one step closer.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy S22 camera specs reveal a positive change in Samsung’s strategy

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 sometime in Q1 2022, and some of its specifications have already been revealed over the past few weeks. However, this is the first time that we are getting to know the Galaxy S22’s camera specifications. While the vanilla and plus models of the Galaxy S21 series saw no real improvements over the Galaxy S20, we might see a significant camera upgrade with the Galaxy S22.
Technologyandroidpolice.com

Summer is finally here, and so are Samsung's 'Summer of Galaxy' freebies

This story was originally published on Jun 17, 2021 and last updated on Jun 22, 2021. Samsung has given its folding phone customers perks like golf discounts and Michelin-starred deserts, but this summer, the non-folding hoi polloi can also enjoy some Galaxy-owning benefits. On June 21st, anyone with a Galaxy device can snag a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription, a $5 voucher for Uber Eats, a $5 Twitch gift card, and a three-month Billboard Pro membership, plus a new referral program for the Galaxy S21 that gets you a Galaxy Watch 3 discount, and a handful of smaller perks.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4

The first CAD-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 have surfaced. It is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's MWC event on June 28. The smartwatch is tipped to be offered in four color options at launch: Black, Silver, Gold, and Green. Samsung is expected to "reimagine smartwatches"...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung chip with AMD GPU may also ship with Vivo flagship device

While we know that Samsung and AMD are working together for a new chipset that features team red’s GPU, it seems that this chip might not be exclusive to the South Korean tech giant. According to a tipster on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, the new chipset that features AMD’s...
TechnologyPhandroid

Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Chromebook Go appears out of nowhere

While much of the focus over the past day has been on the insane number of deals for Prime Day, the tech world hasn’t just stopped until Prime Day is over. Earlier this morning, the folks over at Android Police spotted a previously unannounced Chromebook from Samsung. This new Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a pretty solid spec-sheet, although full judgment will have to be reserved until we find out more.
Video GamesPCWorld

FidelityFX Super Resolution is here: How AMD wants to make everyone's GPU faster

It’s finally here. As promised (and after months of teasers), AMD is unleashing FidelityFX Super Resolution upon the world on Tuesday, promising substantial frame rate boosts in PC games that support the image upscaling technology. AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s killer DLSS differs from the GeForce feature in some crucial ways, however, and that’s driven home by how FidelityFX Super Resolution is hitting the streets.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery

The Galaxy M32 is the most recent inexpensive smartphone introduced by Samsung. The device will be exclusively available for purchase in India starting June 28 for as low as 14,999 INR (about $200). We doubt that the phone will be brought to the US since it's been specifically made for emerging markets like India, but it might be launched in other markets with a different name and slightly changed specs.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung’s first Snapdragon 778G phone could be the Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung has launched multiple mid-range smartphones over the past few months, and it turns out, the company isn’t done with them yet. The South Korean smartphone giant appears to be working on one more mid-range device that hasn’t been made official, and it could be launched later this year. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy