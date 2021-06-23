Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dakota Access lawsuit dismissed; future challenges possible

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 13 days ago

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe challenging the operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline. With his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

www.miamiherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Dakota Access#The Bismarck Tribune#Standing Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtsrecordargusnews.com

Judge dismisses govt. antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that […]
LawPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Facebook wins dismissal of U.S., states’ monopoly lawsuits

Facebook Inc. won the dismissal of two antitrust cases filed by the federal government and a coalition of states when a judge threw out the lawsuits. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday granted Facebook’s request to dismiss the complaints filed last year by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general led by New York’s Letitia James.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WFAE

Lawyer Calls SCOTUS Decision Backing Tribal Police Authority A 'Victory'

The Supreme Court just wrapped up its most recent term, and among the many cases decided, we wanted to focus on one that involves the rights of Native American tribes. In the United States v. Cooley, the court ruled that tribal police officers have the right to temporarily detain and search non-Native Americans. The decision reaffirms the rights of tribes in pursuing criminal charges against non-natives. And the ruling could have huge implications for tracking and prosecuting violent crimes on reservations - in particular, crimes against indigenous women, who face high rates of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Here to talk about the decision and what it could mean for how these crimes are prosecuted on tribal lands is Mary Kathryn Nagle. She's a partner at Pipestem & Nagle, a law firm that specializes in tribal sovereignty of native nations and people, and she's written extensively on these issues. Welcome.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Group appeals dismissal of Montana water rights lawsuit

An advocacy group is appealing a state District Court judge’s dismissal of its lawsuit attempting to overturn a 2019 law dealing with water rights when water is diverted from private onto state land. Advocates for School Trust Lands, a Utah-based organization with members in Montana, and two Helena public school...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuters

Thinx underwear PFAS lawsuit survives bid to dismiss

(Reuters) - A proposed class action lawsuit that accuses Thinx Inc of endangering consumers over allegations its reusable and washable period underwear contain a toxic chemical partly survived a motion to dismiss in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge James Selna allowed most claims to proceed...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In a cancel culture, anonymity must be a civil right

Anonymity, in ordinary times, is a tough topic to wrestle with. These days, however, it’s easy: Dissent, and thus democracy, will only survive in today’s culture if anonymity is preserved. That’s why the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision striking down California’s donor-disclosure law was correct and crucial. In Americans For Prosperity...
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
Georgia Statewmleader.com

Drop the Georgia Election Lawsuit

Attorney General Merrick Garland is the front-runner so far for 2021’s bad timing prize. The Justice Department last month rushed out a lawsuit claiming that Georgia’s new election law violates Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act only days before the Supreme Court laid down standards that make the lawsuit a nearly certain loser.
California StateImperial Valley Press Online

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Federal Court Reverses EPA Rule on Year-Round E15

A federal appeals court late last week reversed a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted restrictions on the sale of E15. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA challenged the rulemaking that allowed the year-round sale of E15. Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the National...
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Renewable fuels group exploring options after court ruling on E-15

DES MOINES — The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the EPA rule granting year-round use of E-15. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says this ruling — if it stands up — is devastating for the ethanol industry. “If this is left unchecked, this will be really bad. Not only would we lose sales currently — but I mean E-15 is the growth fuel for us in the near term as we look to transfer to higher blends. Today’s news in the D-C Circuit Court was particularly painful,” Shaw says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy