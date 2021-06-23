Spokane Valley neighbors help elderly couple escape house fire

CHENEY, Wash. — The Andrus Fire continues to burn into Monday afternoon. Evacuations have gotten progressively more intense and widespread throughout the day. There are about 200 homes under Level 3 evacuations for the fire, which means people affected in those areas should leave immediately. The evacuation zone includes West Andrus Road to Grove Road, north to Melville Road, west of the Fairways Golf Course and south on Thomas Mallon Road to the origin of the fire, according to Keller. Those in the affected areas should leave immediately.