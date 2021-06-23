Cancel
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley neighbors help elderly couple escape house fire

KREM2
KREM2
 14 days ago
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An elderly Spokane Valley couple were evaluated for smoke inhalation Tuesday night after their home caught fire. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the home on East 8th Avenue near South Pines Road around 7:15 p.m. According to a press release from SVFD Captain Don Kresse, 911 callers reported an extremely large fire, with flames coming from the back of the house and numerous trees on fire.

