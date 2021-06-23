Announcer’s voice serving as soundtrack to Iowa Olympian’s career

EUGENE, Ore. — If Mike Jay is calling your name, chances are good things are about to happen. “For a track geek, it’s pretty awesome. To have the best seat in the house and to watch it makes it even more special,” said Jay, who has served as public address announcer for the Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships since 2003 and the Drake Relays since 2006. Jay is synonymous with the sport and this week he’s been announcing his second USA Track and Field Olympic trials in Oregon.