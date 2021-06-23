Faculty express concern with Scripps presidential search

As Scripps College continues its search for a new president, faculty are protesting what they say is a closed-off process that minimizes their input. In a statement issued June 1, members of 7Cs’ chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which aims to help faculty advocate for academic freedom and shared governance, called the search a “short-sighted effort to prevent the faculty and its next president from engaging in necessary [dialogue] about the future of Scripps” and urged the board of trustees to reconsider.