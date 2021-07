Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she wants the Lightning to win the Stanley Cup on home ice, even if it means losing Game 4 to the Montreal Canadiens on the road. "What we would like is for the Lightning to take it a little bit easy, to give the Canadiens just the smallest break, allow them to win one at home, and then bring it back to Amalie Arena for the final and the winning of the Stanley Cup," Castor said.