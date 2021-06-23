Cancel
50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation as a "3+" Company with Three or More Women Directors

By PRWeb
Times Union
 14 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends First United Corporation as a “3+” company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. With...

