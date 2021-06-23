Little Mermaid: Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Halle Bailey as Ariel

After years worth of hype and chatter online, Disney's live-action take on The Little Mermaid is officially filming, and fans have been eager to see exactly how the unique project will come together. In particular, many are curious to see grown-ish star and Grammy-nominated musician Halle Bailey's performance as Ariel, the young mermaid who sacrifices her voice for a chance to walk on land. After set photos of the actress initially surfaced online earlier this month, a new batch of photos provide a whole new look at Bailey in character — complete with a version of the iconic sail dress that Ariel wears in the animated film. You can check out the photos, via Just Jared, below.